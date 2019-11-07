Vose Library will host Erik Durbas, of Union, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the library at 392 Common Road, Union.

Durbas will present a crash course on Passive House Home Design for both new and retro-fit homes. He also will discuss the high-performance methods of building that must be adopted in order to secure an energy future, according to a news release from the library.

He will review the six tenants of the German Passivhaus standard and explain how they exceed the current building code standards for new residential construction and the renovation of existing homes. Materials and methods will be discussed along with the economics of why building better, legacy structures should be considered for every home construction project.

Durbas also will touch on related topics such as Passivhaus approved high-efficiency components such as windows, heating and cooling systems, insulation products and some basic building science topics.

This talk is suited for builders, designers, real estate agents, lenders or anyone who lives in a home and is interested in saving money and the planet, according to the release.

Durbas has worked in the construction industry for more than two decades. His hands-on skills range from cabinet making to custom building, with the last 12 years having been focused solely on architectural design. He practices sustainable, energy efficient residential design from his home office in Union.

For more information, visit voselibrary.org, or call 785-4733.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: