FARMINGTON — Author and teacher Janet Pesaturo will present the talk “Using Trail Cameras to Study Wildlife Behavior,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, at the University of Maine-Farmington.

The one-hour presentation will introduce those who attend to trail cameras, how they work and how to set them up,and then discuss strategic camera placement for capturing photos and videos revealing the secret habits of animals.

The free talk is sponsored by Western Maine Audubon. It will be followed by a book sale, according to a news release from Western Maine Audubon.

Camera traps are taking wildlife research by storm because they are a noninvasive way to shed light on the private lives of wild creatures. Anyone with curiosity, persistence and an inexpensive trail camera can study cutting edge animal behavior topics.

Join the talk to learn how. Many of Pesaturo’s own photos and videos will be featured in this presentation.

With a master’s degree in conservation biology and a Level III CyberTracker certificate, Pesaturo teaches wildlife tracking and camera trapping at Winterberry Wildlife in Massachusetts.

She is the author of “Camera Trapping Guide: Tracks, Sign and Behavior of Eastern Wildlife” and chronicles her nature discoveries and adventures in a blog at WinterberryWildlife.OurOneAcreFarm.com. She manages the popular Facebook group “Trail Camera Photos and Videos” where anyone can share their own material or simply follow along and enjoy other postings.

For more information, contact Will Jones, Western Maine Audubon Board member and PR coordinator, at [email protected] or 491-2443.

