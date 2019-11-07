The 15-piece Volunteers Jazz Band will perform a concert of Swing and Big Band music at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., in Bath.
The event will include a free swing dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. for those interested, and a full concert will follow. A dance floor will be available throughout the show, but those who do not wish to dance may remain seated and simply enjoy the music.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Ticket sales from the concert will benefit Honor Flight Maine, a non-profit organization created to honor America’s veterans for their service and sacrifices.
For tickets, or more information, call the Chocolate Church Art Center’s box office at 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.
