SOUTH PORTLAND — City Clerk Emily Scully has declared Michael Faulkingham the winner of a successful write-in campaign for the District 2 school board seat.

Faulkingham, who lives on North Marriner Street, received 47 write-in votes in Tuesday’s municipal election – the highest tally among 218 write-in votes cast in a District 2 race that had no official candidates on the ballot, Scully said. He is qualified to fill the seat because he is both a registered voter and he lives in District 2, she said.

Faulkingham, 47, is a Realtor, saltwater fishing guide, softball coach and father of two girls who attend the city’s schools. He launched a write-in campaign in recent weeks after he learned no one had filed papers to run for the seat.

His win means the City Council won’t have to hold a lengthy nomination process, which includes soliciting applications and publicly interviewing candidates, said Dick Matthews, board chairman.

“It’s always better when you have someone who takes the initiative to run,” Matthews said.

Also on Tuesday, city voters re-elected Jennifer Kirk to the District 1 school board seat and Susan Henderson to an at-large council seat; and elected Katelyn Bruzgo, 32, owner of Omi’s coffee shop, to an at-large council seat held by Maxine Beecher, who did not seek reelection.

An inauguration ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the council chamber, where Scully will swear in newly elected council and school board members for three-year terms.

