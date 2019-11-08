AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Ed Rushton and David Bourque, and Lynn Kerschner and Jeanie Reileig.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Munroe. Kay O’Brien placed second and Joan McClay placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Fran Wadleigh. Sally Foster placed second and Kay O’Brien placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. Thursday bridge has been discontinued until future notice. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Rona Backstrom. Dennis Perkins and Peg Thompson placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Elaine Quinlan and Jackie Gamache fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: