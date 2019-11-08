Black ice is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning on the East Ridge Road in Skowhegan, according to David Bucknam, chief of the Skowhegan Police Department.
At approximately 7:40 a.m., Aidan Louder, 19, of Cornville, was traveling southbound in his gray Chevy pickup truck when he hit a patch of black ice and lost control of the vehicle. The truck rolled over completely before it landed in a wooded area along the roadside.
Louder didn’t sustain any injuries from the accident.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Gallagher plans to step away from Hallowell-area school board, despite winning election
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Nov. 8 police logs
-
Maine Crime
Police searching for person who robbed Norridgewock convenience store
-
Local & State
Augusta to consider reining in zoning rules in hopes of spurring east side development
-
Local & State
Black ice blamed for single-vehicle rollover in Skowhegan