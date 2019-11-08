Black ice is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning on the East Ridge Road in Skowhegan, according to David Bucknam, chief of the Skowhegan Police Department.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., Aidan Louder, 19, of Cornville, was traveling southbound in his gray Chevy pickup truck when he hit a patch of black ice and lost control of the vehicle. The truck rolled over completely before it landed in a wooded area along the roadside.

Louder didn’t sustain any injuries from the accident.

 

