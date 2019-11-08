NORTH ANSON — Carrabec Community School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grades 6-8 — High honors: Kolby Carpenter, Jayden Cates, Cooper Dellarma, Trevor Donahue, Brooke Dube, Courtney Grunder, Brookelyn Lehto, Heaven Mayo, Haley McFadyen, Pariss Patterson, Macie Plourde, Desmond Robinson, William Rogers, Alyssa Schinzel, Aaron Soosman, Brooks Sousa, Fisher Tewskbury and Ciarrah Whittemore.
Honors: Drayden Atwood, Addison Belanger, Jackamo Benner, Aiden Bess, Alex Briggs, Dakota Cahill, Liliana Caldwell, Nathaniel Caldwell, Anna Canales. Ava Chadwick, Skyryen Clukey, Dominic Clukey-Patterson, Mason Courtney, Sarah Craig, Devyn DeLeonardis, Colburn Dube, Cayden Estes, Oakley Friend, Nevaeh Holmes, Cody James and Trevor Jennings.
Also, Emma Junkins, George Ladd, Alecxander Leeman, Summer Lindblom, Jayden Longley, Madyson McKenney, Aiden McLaughlin, Hayden Melvin, Seamus Miller, Dillon Nelson, Willow Page, Abigail Parent, Tyler Phillips, Machaon Pierce, Jordyn Plourd, Seth Price, Cailan Priest, Paige Reichert, Thomas Roderick, Levi Small, Hickory Smith and Ian Smith.
Grades 3-5 — High honors: Bradley Allen, Chandler Atwood, Wyatt Bates, Ivan Chapman, Jacobi Gross, Nathaniel Shamaly and Ava Welch.
Honors: Brice Agren, Brooke Allen, Alivia Berube, Ava Bess, Mary Brewster, Bailey Brooks, Lukas Connell, Eleanor Dahms, Rylie Deuble, Sheana Folco, Savanna Goodale, Nicholas Greene, Abigail Grondin, Chase Hongo, Jedidiah Keen, Logan Ladd, Noah Lightbody, Samantha Marco, Johnathan McLaughlin and Theodore Mihos.
Also, Leeyah Nelson, Landyn Nichols, Gabriel Phillips, Leandra Pinkham, Sesha Rothert, Justin Sales, Alana Santos, Kylie Small and Michael Steuber.
