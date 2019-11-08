Capital Area Technical Center has announced its October Students of the Month.

Colby Rumpf, a junior from South China, is enrolled in the Firefighting program through Erskine Academy.

This is the first year that CATC has offered the Firefighting program to students. Rumpf said that no other programs at CATC interested him, so he is happy that this program was added to CATC offerings, according to a news release from the school.

His instructor, Rick Johnson, retired Rockland Firefighter, said, “Colby is the type of student that will be successful in the fire service. Colby has pushed himself physically and embraced the firefighter philosophy that we never leave anyone behind,” according to the release.

Colby owns and operates his own landscaping business, Rumpf’s Backyard Services. He also serves as a volunteer firefighter in South China. Colby plans a career in landscaping, and also sees himself continuing to serve as a volunteer firefighter as a way to give back to his community.

Damien Thornton, a junior from Randolph, is enrolled in the Auto Collision program through Gardiner Area High School.

When he first started attending CATC, he tried a couple of other programs, but found he was most interested in the Auto Collision program. He has enjoyed the hands-on nature of the program, and learning to use the tools of the trade. He is working on edge and surface prime, according to the release.

His instructor, Romeo Roy, said, “Damien shows great potential of being a valuable body man. He is a quick learner and pays attention to detail,” according to the release.

When he is not in school, Thornton can be found working at Subway. He plans to graduate early and pursue a career in auto collision.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: