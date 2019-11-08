PORTLAND – Allan R. “Unk” Richardson passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 after a brief illness with family by his side.

He was born Oct. 12, 1931 in Demark, the son of the late Arthur “Del” and Eva Dolloff Richardson. He was raised in Denmark and attended local schools.

He met his wife Flora Mae Bronn in Richmond. They were married in Portland on Oct. 22, 1955 then moved to Bridgton in 1956 where they made their home of 62 years before her passing in 2018. Allan worked for S.D. Warren Paper Company, retiring in 1993 after 36 and one-half years. He was a lifetime member of United Paperworkers International Union AFL-CIO CLC Local 1069. He was also a lifetime member of AARP and a member of the Bridgton Congregational Church. His hobbies were playing cribbage (and was hard to beat), bowling on a team in Fryeburg, mastering missing vowel puzzles, but most of all helping others when they were in need of a helping hand. He was a jack of all trades, and an avid Red Sox fan. He and his wife loved to travel, going to Atlantic City, N.J. several times, Branson, Mo. and many other states. He loved country music and what a thrill it was to fly to Las Vegas in 1994 to a music competition with friends and family. He and his wife went to see the Hoover Dam, and he loved the sight from down below. He enjoyed camping at the Fryeburg Fair and in Cornish for years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by a brother, Stanley of Bridgton; as well as a special nephew, Bard, who he treated like a son; along with several nieces and nephews; great ones and great-great ones; as well as several cousins.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Melvin, Louis “Bud”, Everett and Wayne and three sisters, June Sargent, Lorraine LaFountain and Grace Willard.

At his request there will be no funeral, a graveside service will be held at a later date at the L. A. Berry Cemetery in Denmark. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot Street, Bridgton.

Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco, ME. Blessed memories may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Having no children of his own he supported The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may donate to that charity at

93 Silver Street

Waterville, ME 04901

