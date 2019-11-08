VASSALBORO – Clyde F. Mosher, 91, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 27, 2019. Clyde was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Bristol, New Hampshire, to Verne B. and Marian (Hubbard) Mosher. He was the oldest of the three Mosher boys; Clyde, Bruce and Robert.

Clyde graduated from Bristol High School in 1945 and entered the U.S. Army Air Force where he served with honor until August 1947.

At the Maine Veterans Home, Clyde was comforted by the caring and devoted staff. Always at his side was his loving wife of 48 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Mosher. Betty’s daughter, Donna Hadsell with husband, Robert, blessed Clyde with the gift of a true extended family. He’s remembered for his hard work, commitment, kindness and a sweet smile. He taught Donna how to drive a stick shift, stop on a steep hill and then start up and go over the hill just like he did through good and sometimes challenging times. Clyde loved nature, especially camping and teaching everyone in his extended family how to fish.

Clyde loved baseball, of course, the Red Sox, and he played for the Bristol team until in the summer of 1951, when he broke a leg sliding into second base. Daughter, Melanie Ann Mosher arrived in November 1951, and Clyde somehow drove to the delivery room in Franklin despite a leg cast and a blinding snowstorm. The route to Franklin he knew by heart after 10 years working as a milkman for Giles Dairy delivering fresh dairy.

Customers knew Clyde as a man they could trust with open doors. Melanie and older brother, Michael Mosher, grew up thinking their father invented “take your children to work day”. Daddy frequently brought them along in the milk truck to enjoy an ice cream treat.

In Alexandria, N.H., Clyde was a selectman and enjoyed one annual task to hike Mt. Cardigan and mark the town boundary. A volunteer fireman, his garage became base for the Alexandria fire department.

Clyde’s career moved to selling insurance for John Hancock Insurance, in Laconia, N.H. In 1964, he became sales manager in Portsmouth N.H., and the family moved to North Berwick, Maine. He was promoted to district manager in Augusta, Maine, and retired in 1986. But not for long, as John Hancock wanted him back to supervise instruction in Portland, Maine. In 2000, he settled in Vassalboro, Maine, with Betty to pursue some fishing and their passion to provide guidance, comfort and joy to the extended family who now mourn his loss, but cherish the memories.

In 2002, Clyde suffered the tragic loss of his son, Christopher Kevin Mosher, of Wells, Maine; and stepson, Michael Stevens, of Somersworth, N.H., died in 2013.

Left to remember Clyde’s love are his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Mosher; Michael Mark Mosher and wife, Mahdiana Badri Mosher, of Woodland Hills, Calif., Melanie Ann Mosher of Key West, Fla.; step-children, Donna Hadsell and husband Robert of Vassalboro, Stuart Stevens ad wife JoAnn of South Berwick, John Stevens and wife Laurraine of Somersworth, N.H., Randy Stevens and wife, Jennifer, of Gonic, N.H., wife of Michael Stevens, Betsy; nine grandchildren miss their loving grandpa, Samy Mosher, Farid Mosher, Maryasari Mosher and husband, Mohamad Alostaz, Marisa Bourget and husband, Scott, De’Ana Celestino and partner, Shawn Pokey, Idaiah Mosher and wife, Cassie, Sydney Mosher Menard and husband, Dale, Morgan Mosher, Zachary Mosher and fiancé, Shelby Mahdia; eight stepgrandchildren, Jim, Shelley, Stuart III, Melissa, Zachary and Max, Nicholas and Samantha; Grandpa Clyde is a legend to his great-grandchildren, Natalie, Lucy, Gavin, Abigail, Cameron, Camden, Miles; and great-stepgrandchildren, Austin, Brady, Quinn, Lilly and Samuel.

The family wishes to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta for their attentiveness and loving care.

Family and friends will gather at a memorial honor service to be scheduled in the Spring of 2020 when Clyde will be interred at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may

make donations in

Clyde’s memory to:

The Maine Veterans Home

310 Cony Street

Augusta, ME 04330

