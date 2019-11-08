BELGRADE LAKES – Gary James Day of Belgrade Lakes passed away peacefully at home on November 5th with his loving wife and family by his side. Born August 13th, 1937 to James and Mae (Hopkins) Day in New Sharon. Graduated from New Sharon High School (Class of 1955) and enlisted in the Navy for 3 years. Married his “lovest” Joyce in 1957. Opened Day’s Store in Belgrade Lakes with his parents, Jim and Mae in 1958. Shortly after he started Day Fur Company along with his father Jim and brother Darryl which ran until the early 1980’s. Gary loved hunting, fishing and especially trapping. He was a lifetime member of the Maine Trapper’s Association, National Trapper’s Association, the NRA and a registered Maine Guide. In 1996, he passed down the store to his daughter and son in law. He then took a part time job with North Maine Woods, taking care of primitive camp sites and living at his dream home up at T1-R4, Beaver Brook Fill on Seboomook Lake.Gary was very hard working and instilled his work ethic in all of us. He was best known for his quick witted sense of humor and innovative ways to turn anything for a dollar. But he always made sure to put his family first. He was his grandchildren’s “#1 fan” whether they be on the court, on the stage, on the field, on the slopes or out in the woods. He is survived by his soulmate of 62 years, Joyce Brann Day; their daughters, Diane Oliver (husband, Kerry), Janelle Sylvester and son, Mark Day (wife, Lisa); nine grandchildren: Megan Oliver, Nicole Hinkel, Rita Daniels, Melissa Furbush, Brandon Sylvester, Rebecca Day, Holly Oliver, Wesley Day and Celine Day; his brother and best friend, Darryl Day (wife, Linda), nephew, Jack (wife, Stephanie and children) and niece, Brenda; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sue at Maine General Palliative Care and especially to Erika and Jessica of Maine General Hospice for their gentle and loving care. Gary touched the lives of many and we ask you to join us in a celebration of life on November 23, at the Belgrade Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive, Belgrade, Maine, 04917. Formal Service, 1-2 p.m., social and refreshments, 2-4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.directcremationofmaine.comIn lieu of flowers donations can be made“In Memory of Gary” to:Belgrade Fire and Rescue AssociationPO Box 404Belgrade, ME 04917or The Maine Trappers Associationc/o Linda Bridges93 Arundel RoadKennebunkport, ME 04046

