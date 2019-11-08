ATHENS, Ga. & Pittsfield, Maine – Jean Purinton Maynard, 96, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, in Athens, Ga. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edwin and Margaret (Anderson) Purinton.Jean graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1941, and attended Bates College before traveling by train to Pullman, Washington, to marry her husband, Bob, in 1944. She spent many of her years in Pittsfield, Maine, where she developed lifelong friendships. In 2009, she moved to Georgia where she lived with her daughter, Peg at Arbor Terrace of Athens. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and bingo, watching tennis on television, chocolate, and a glass of chardonnay on the front porch. Jean will be remembered as a social person who never met a stranger.Jean was predeceased by her husband, Bob Maynard, in 1983. She is survived by her sons, Jack Maynard and wife, Susan of Watertown, Massachusetts; Jim Maynard and wife, Cindy of Ellsworth, Maine and Miramar Beach, Florida, daughter, Peg Olson of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Rob Maynard and wife, Julie Ann Edwards of Durham, New Hampshire, Amy Maynard of Washington state and Kristin Maynard and husband, Sasa Eric of Washington, D.C.; great-grandchild, Katie Maynard.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.comFor those who wish to remember Jean in a special way, please consider a donation toMaine Central Institute295 Main St.Pittsfield, ME 04967

