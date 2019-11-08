LITCHFIELD – Jeffrey Scott Spencer, 62, of Litchfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after a long illness.

He was born on February 1957 in Manchester, Conn., the son of Craig and Jacqueline (Keegan) Spencer.

Jeff grew up in Old Saybrook, Conn. He moved to Maine with his wife, Mary Kay, in 1986. Their daughter, Denae, was born in 1987 and became the joy of their lives. Jeff and Mary Kay worked hand in hand building their pottery business, The Potter’s House for 30 plus years. Jeff was also an accomplished carpenter building and renovating many houses in the area, including the home they have lived in for many years. Jeff will be fondly remembered for his sincerity, sense of humor and dedication to his family.

He was predeceased by his parents and many favorite musicians including, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Etta James who made him dance.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, Denae and husband, Daniel; brother, Steven and partner, Monica, and his sister, Pam, as well as many nieces and nephews

There will be a celebration of his life Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2-6 p.m., at the Spencer home on 82 Stevenstown Road in Litchfield. “Now we have to dance for one more of us.”

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations in Jeffrey’s name to

The Dean Snell Cancer Foundation

P.O. Box 104

Brunswick, ME 04011, or

L.N. Clark Inspiration Network

P.O. Box 392

Fairfield, Maine 04937

