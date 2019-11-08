Crews from at least six fire departments were working to extinguish a large fire at Whiskey River Smoke House in Brewer on Friday, News Center Maine, WCSH/WLBZ, reported.

The roof of the restaurant, which was under renovation, collapsed in the fire.

The restaurant is located at 95 South Main St., and authorities shut down part of that street while crews worked.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
brewer maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles