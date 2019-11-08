SABATTUS — Two men were arrested this week after fleeing the scenes of two unrelated crashes.

On Wednesday night, at about 8:45 p.m., Sabattus police went to the area of 57 Littlefield Road for a report that a vehicle rolled over during a crash. When Officer Peter Theriault arrived, he found no one inside or near the overturned vehicle, police said.

Officer Jason St. Pierre was called in with the tracking dog Moxie to sniff out the driver of the vehicle that had crashed. A short time later, Matthew Levasseur, 34, was found at his home on River Common Road.

Leavasseur was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Police said on Friday that more charges may be filed.

A short time after that crash, at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Theriault was again dispatched to a car crash, this one at 117 Lisbon St. where a truck had crashed into a utility pole. Again, the driver had left the scene, police said, but with help of an Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputy, Theriault found the driver at his home near the crash site.

Rodney Plourde, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. He, too, was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Police said both crashes remained under investigation.

