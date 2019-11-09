Neighbors Driving Neighbors, a nonprofit serving the towns of Mount Vernon, Vienna, Fayette, Belgrade and Rome, seeks volunteer drivers.

Many neighbors, because of age or ability, are not able to drive and, therefore, rely on others to provide transportation to appointments and other services.

Volunteer drivers will be screened and trained, and will be asked for references. There is no reimbursement for mileage; the work is 100% voluntary.

For more information, visit neighborsdrivingneighbors.org, email [email protected] or call NDN at 860-0677.

