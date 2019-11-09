SAINT-GEORGES, QUEBEC – Gisèle Veilleux, 91, passed away at the Champlain-de-l’Assomption hospice in Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She lived in Saint-Georges, Quebec, was born in Saint-Benoît-Labre, Quebec, and spent many years in Maine.The viewing will be held at the Roy & Giguère Inc. funeral home, 31, rue St-Jean, Saint-Benoît-Labre, Quebec, Canada,on Friday, Nov, 15, from 7-9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. The Church mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m at Saint-Benoît-Labre Church and the burial will follow at the cemetery. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur Dulac, in 1994.She was beloved mother of Pauline et Gilles (Dawn); loving grandmother of Shelley (Brad Hall), Ryan (Beth Soucie), Christopher (Nicole Soucie), Jennifer (Crhistopher Noftall) and Shawn Dulac; great-grandmother of Olivia, Emily, Kaitlyn, Nathan, Mark, Charlotte, Easton, Sorrelle, Bear, Anthony, Ayla, Brady, Dylan, Sophie and Amelie; and great-great-grandmother of Owen, Reid, Pepper and Mack.Gisèle was the last of her brothers and sisters: Richard (Armandine Blais), Léopold (Thérèse Blais), Benoit (Louisette Rancourt), Hélène (Réal Roy), Gertrude (Léonard Veilleux), Cécile (Hervé Vallée), Hervé (Annette Roy), Françoise (Benoit Pépin), Gaétan (Lucille Blais) and also the last of her brothers and sisters- in-law: Gertrude (Léo Veilleux), Hélène (Réal Roy), Françoise (Benoit Pépin) and Cécile (Hervé Vallée).

