WINSLOW – Theodore L. Lovejoy, Jr., 82, of Winslow, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born in Rumford on July 6, 1937, the son of the late Theodore Sr., and Doris (Parson) Lovejoy. He attended High School in Rockport. In 1973 he completed his Bachelor Degree in Psychology at the University of Maine at Orono. In his spare time, he was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. He had many jobs over the years including working for the VFW in Bangor, substitute schoolteacher in Fairfield and a pychologist in Albuquerque and Farmington, N.M. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 37 years, Anette Lovejoy, who passed away March 19, 2018, and brother, Stephen Lovejoy who passed in 1974. He is survived by his sisters Mary Gray of Rhode Island and Geraldine Hanley; his daughters Janet Rogers of Winslow, Rebecca Ouellette and husband Steven of Oakland, Joyce Castonguay and husband Darrell of Winslow, as well as Kelley Lovejoy of Washington and Tamzen Lovejoy of Hawaii, his sons Daniel S. Lovejoy and wife Priscilla of Hawaii, Mark Lovejoy of Alaska, Todd Lovejoy and wife Laurie of Oklahoma, Jonathan Lovejoy and wife Kayra of Alaska; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations. A Chapel service for both Theodore and Anette will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW in Waterville from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

