Berwick police on Saturday said they received two reports of a man approaching people’s houses to take photos.
When confronted by homeowners, he told them he came from their mortgage company and handed them an envelope that turned out to be empty.
Police didn’t provide a description of the man, but they say he was driving a blue car with magnetic signs on the sides.
The authorities encouraged anyone observing this activity to contact them after making note of the car’s registration.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Charges pending in crash that kills Litchfield couple, police say
-
Local & State
Berwick police warn of man taking home photos
-
Nation & World
Scores of aging dams could endanger thousands of Americans
-
New England
Dozens of New England dams pose safety risks, need repairs
-
Editorials
Our View: Ocean wind power back on track in Maine