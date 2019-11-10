Despite its size, you might not notice the expansive home as you pass by on Ocean Ave. Set back behind a low stone wall and mature maple trees, 794 Ocean Ave.’s next owner will be drawn to its quiet, wooded location and the flexible living arrangements that can be made inside.

This impressive home is within proximity of one of Portland’s larger green spaces, Quarry Run Dog Park, and just up the hill from the mouth of the Presumpscot River. With just a 10-minute drive to the Old Port via I-295, 794 Ocean Ave. is perfectly located for a city person who likes their peace and quiet.

What’s special about this home is a unique layout that preserves privacy—the master bedroom in the main house, additional bedrooms above the garage and a carriage house with a rental unit all have separate entrances, maximizing sound insulation and privacy. With plenty of storage in the garage and basement, a single family, multi-family or multi-generational family would be happy here.

A common entrance is at ground level under the deck. Open the door and light shines down from a three-story atrium. This entryway can be used to access the main house or the three bedrooms above the garage.

In the main house are the kitchen, living areas and master bedroom, as well as a large porch lined with windows and protected by a retractable awning. Exposed studs and a four-flue chimney that supports two working fireplaces reveals the long history of the original structure, while central air conditioning and radiant heat floors in the kitchen and master bedroom are a modern touch.

Buyers looking for a multi-unit have dynamic options at 794 Ocean Ave. An already approved studio apartment is on the first floor of the carriage, along with office space on the second.

794 Ocean Ave. is listed at $629,900 by Marie Flaherty of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. Please contact Marie at 207-221-8585 or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous