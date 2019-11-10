We need accessible, affordable health care for adults who receive Medicaid benefits, and that includes dental care. Dental health is not just about our teeth; it’s about our heart health and our overall health.

When an adult has poor dental health, she has poor heart health. When an adult has teeth in poor condition, he is embarrassed to smile, to interview for jobs, and to engage in the community.

Why must our recipients of Medicaid try to access emergency dental care at the ER? This doesn’t bring these neighbors toward good dental and overall physical health. It thwarts their capacity to have good health, get on their feet, contribute to the community, become more independent and have pride in themselves.

Tell the Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills to add full adult dental health benefits to our version of Medicaid, so that the community health is for everyone.

Susan Parks

Augusta

