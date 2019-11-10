AUGUSTA – Charles “Charlie” Francis Landry, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019. He was born in Bangor on Oct. 25, 1931 to parents Helen Vigue and Napoleon Landry. Charlie attended Waterville schools leaving school after the 8th grade to work.In 1950, Charlie enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in both Korea and Japan, serving until 1954. During his time in the service and after completing Basic Airborne training at Fort Benning, Ga. Charlie made several successful jumps and was assigned to the 187th Airborne. Charlie was awarded several accommodations including the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, 187th Airborne RCT Parachute Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.After his discharge, Charlie returned home to Waterville and became a tradesman. As a pipefitter he traveled all over the country and even abroad, working his way up through several companies and retiring as a Piping Superintendent many years ago.In 1958, Charlie married the love of his life, Dot Lacombe. Together, they raised two children and shared a loving companionship that lasted more than 54 years. Charlie loved spending time with family and friends at home or on adventures in and out of the state. His family was always so important and he was especially proud of his grandson and being able to dance at his wedding.Charlie was a long-time member of the Waterville Elks Lodge. Throughout the years he was always there to lend a helping hand, which included his work on the Chicken Barbecues, building and repairing structures on the grounds, and helping at the spring and fall events.As a veteran, Charlie was very active in helping others by assisting with the collection and distribution of furniture and other household items. He was a long-time hunter and sportsmen, who looked forwarded to his annual trip up country along with scenic rides on the back roads of Maine.Charlie was predeceased by his parents; his wife Dot; and son Chuck. He is survived by his daughter Sharon of Portland; grandson Jarrod and wife Catherine of Natick, Mass.; brother Paul and wife Vicki of Hermon; along with several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care given by the doctors, nurses and staff at the Togus VA facility on both 3rd Floor North and the Togus Springs Hospice Center.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Burial will take place in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Waterville Elks Lodge, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

