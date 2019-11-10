SIDNEY – Lt. Col. John Winston Clark Sr. (MSP Ret.), died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his home in Sidney.John was born in Gardiner, Maine, on Dec. 26, 1944, he was the third child of Walter A. and (Eva) Janet Clark.He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1963 and received an A.S. degree in criminal justice and a B.S. degree in public administration from the University of Maine.John graduated from the Maine State Police Academy in 1967 and was assigned to patrol the Damariscotta area of Troop D. He was promoted to corporal in 1973, and assigned to the traffic division at headquarters in Augusta. He was promoted to sergeant in 1975, and assigned to chief of executive security for Governor James B. Longley. In 1979, he was promoted to lieutenant and became the commander of the traffic and safety division and also served as the liaison for the Bureau of State Police with the Maine Legislature. In 1983, he was promoted to Lt. Col., Deputy Chief of the Maine State Police. He served in that capacity for four years and retired in 1987.In 1988, he became the executive vice president of the Maine Insurance Agents Association in Augusta, Maine. He served in that capacity for 21 years, serving on several National Association Committees and was President of the National Independent Agents Association Executives in 2000/2001. He fully retired in September of 2009. He loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing in Argyle and Rangeley. He was a member of The Masons Hermon Lodge #32 in Gardiner, SAM, West Gardiner Rod and Gun Club, Rangeley, Guides and Sportsman’s Association, Arnold Trail Sportsman’s Association, NRA, AHOG, and actively supported the Maine Special Olympics for many years. He enjoyed his time spent with Peggy at their camp in Rangeley and riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle; particularly their trips to South Dakota and Wyoming, and the many rides with friends in the AHOG Chapter and at the State HOG Rallies. He also loved to attend the many activities of his 13 grandchildren, which ranged from dance to hockey.John was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Herman F. Clark, and his sister, Janice Plaisted.He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Peggy; his daughter, Angela Clark of Gardiner, his son, John Jr. and his wife, Jill, and their four children, Kristen and her husband, Derick and their son, Jacob and daughter, Madeline of Litchfield, Matthew and his fiancé, Morgan Carver, Joseph and Lillian of West Gardiner, his youngest daughter, Jenny Hickey and her husband, Will, and their three sons, Nicholas Maschino, his fiancé, Sadie Gosse and their daughter, MacKeil, Scott Hickey and his girlfriend, Libbie Williams, and Cody Hickey, his fiancé, Mikaela Sleeper and their daughters, Delanie and Addison, all of West Gardiner, his stepson Benjamin Foster and his wife, Karen, and their children, Madison, Lily and Ben of Waterville, and his stepson, Jared Foster and his wife, Lisa, and their three children, Jenessa, Jaxson and Easton of Palmyra.There will be a celebration of his life conducted by his son, Junior at 10 a.m., on Nov. 15, 2019, and a committal ceremony at the Sawtelle Cemetery on the Pond Road (Route 23) in Sidney.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the:AMVETS @ National Service FoundationPO Box 96175,Washington D.C. 20090-613

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous