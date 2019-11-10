WAYNE – Marjorie A. Lovejoy, 85, of Wayne, died Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born April 21, 1934 in Lewiston, the daughter of Herman and Evelyn (Robbins) Manter.

A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Harold Lovejoy; her daughter, Dotty Guild and her husband Bruce, of Auburn; her sisters, Joan Couture and her husband Wilfred of Standish and Elizabeth Abbott and her husband Linwood of Hermon; her sister-in-law Sally Bates of Lewiston; her granddaughter, Ashleigh Lewicki and her husband Joseph of Westbrook; and her beloved goldendoodle, Benji.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Androscoggin Hospice House and her personal caretakers, Crystal and Virginia, for the exceptional care and comfort they provided.

A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Wayne at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

