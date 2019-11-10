WATERVILLE – McKenzie Meghan Haver, 20, from Waterville passed away unexpectedly at MMC on Nov. 4, 2019 from a Congenital Heart condition. Born May 4, 1999 in Belfast. She was the daughter of Michelle (Pearse) Kelley and Steven Haver and a graduate of Erskine.To her family she was Lulu and to everyone she was a fighter. Behind that sweet smile and quiet manner was a sarcastic, witty sense of humor that came out of nowhere and caused one to sit back and wonder what just happened and when it would happen next. She accepted and faced the challenges of her medical conditions, but refused to accept their limitations.Her biggest accomplishment was being a mother to her little boy, she loved every moment of it. He stole her heart and was her entire world.McKenzie will be deeply missed, but forever loved and always in our hearts. She is survived by her mother and bonus dad Michelle and John Kelley, father Steven Haver; significant other Austin Ayotte; son Jaxon Ayotte; brother Justin Haver and sister-in-law Amber Fuller, sister Domonique Haver and brother-in-law Kyle Stetson, sister Kayleigh Haver, bonus siblings, Acadia, Kineo and Camden; nieces Hayley and Kamryn, nephew Aidyn; In-laws Patrick and Sharon Ayotte and Robert and Barbie Petkers; grandparents Paul and Alice Pearse; special family and friends Gary and Paulette Pearse, Theresa Anderson, Dakota Flagg and Laura and Ed Heroux; and a multitude of family and friends who loved her.A celebration of life will be held Nov. 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Governors in Waterville.The family would like to thank everyone who helped with arrangements, donations and emotional support. A special thanks to all the doctors and specialists throughout her life for their heroic efforts and persistence in her care.In lieu of flowers, the family is acceptingdonations to help pay for funeral expenses and for her young son, Jaxon.Donations can be made via:Michelle KelleyPO Box 476Gardiner ME 04345, orGo Fund Me or in person at her celebration of life.

