Skowhegan Savings welcomes Senior Vice President Andrew Cook

Andrew Cook has joined Skowhegan Savings Bank as a senior vice president and regional market manager. In his position, Cook will assist in serving the bank’s existing customers and growing relationships in southern Maine, according to a news release from the bank.

“We are pleased to have Andrew join our team as he is an experienced lender who not only knows the greater Portland market but has the knowledge and dedication to help customers grow financially by taking the time to customize solutions for their needs,” said David Cyr, president of Skowhegan Savings, according to the release. “Those attributes, along with his values of being active in the community, we feel fits extremely well with our bank’s culture.”

Cook has over a decade of banking experience, primarily focused on assisting businesses with their financial needs in Southern Maine. Most recently he comes from People’s United Bank where he was a senior vice president and the bank’s business banking team leader for the state of Maine.

“I am very happy to be joining a 150-year-old financial institution that is known for providing exceptional customer service, advice and solutions for their customers,” said, Cook, according to the release. “I look forward to continuing to grow this reputation in the greater Portland market.”

Active in his community, Cook is on the board of directors of the Portland Regional Chamber, American Heart Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine and My Place Team Center. He also donates his time as a member of the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital Emerging Leaders Council.

A graduate of Dalhousie University, with a double major in biology and English, Cook now resides in Westbrook with his wife and children.

FCHN employees honored at annual reception

The University of Maine at Farmington’s North Dining Hall was the setting for the Oct. 29 annual employee recognition banquet for Franklin Community Health Network. Employees with five or more years of service and at five-year milestones, as well as those with more than 40 years of service, were invited to attend, along with their managers.

Miriam Leonard, FCHN chief operating officer, welcomed the group and thanked everyone for the quality of their work. “All of you in this room are who make Franklin great! You demonstrate our values of respect, integrity, innovation, ownership, patient centered and excellence every day toward our vision of being the best we can be,” said Leonard, according to a news release from FCHN. “The staff being honored here tonight represent 1,676 years of service and are acknowledged and commended for your contributions toward the success of this health care system.”

More than 100 employees and their guests attended the banquet that included a buffet meal, photo booth, entertainment by Teachers’ Lounge Mafia Improv Comedy, and door prizes. Employees recognized received congratulations from Leonard, as well as a certificate of appreciation and a monetary gift.

Those in attendance with more than 25 years of service included Muriel Armstrong, Randall Gauvin, Jill Gray, Christine Knowlan, Joel Chandler, Celeste Farrington, Carolyn Hastings, Eileen Parker, Jan Bell, Darlene Dipompo, Sharon Fournier and Annette Tripp.

Franklin Community Health Network part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system that is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.

FCHN includes Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin Health medical practices, Evergreen Behavioral Services, NorthStar EMS and the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

Preti Flaherty ranked among U.S. News — Best Lawyers 2020 Best Law Firms

Preti Flaherty has been named among the 2020 Best Law Firms by the U.S. News — Best Lawyers rankings. To be eligible for ranking, a law firm must have at least one attorney named in the 2020 Best Lawyers in America in a particular practice area and metro region — Preti Flaherty had 46 attorneys recognized, including three Lawyer of the Year honorees. All rankings are based on peer reviews, client assessments, and research by the publication, according to a news release for its Portland office.

The firm received a total of 33 “Best Law Firm” awards, including 16 tier 1 awards for quality in the following areas of law:

Augusta — Administrative/Regulatory Law and Government Relations Practice

Concord, New Hampshire — Commercial Litigation, Construction Law and Corporate Law

Portland — Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Employment Law — Individuals, Environmental Law, Litigation — Antitrust, Litigation — Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions — Defendants, Medical Malpractice Law — Defendants, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law, Personal Injury Litigation — Defendants, and Workers’ Compensation Law — Employers.

The “Best Law Firms” list is published online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com. The National and Metro Tier 1 rankings are also published in print in the 2020 edition of “Best Law Firms.”

Preti Flaherty also has offices in Boston and Washington, D.C.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott ranked Tier 1 Firm by U.S. News — Best Lawyers

Skelton Taintor & Abbott has been named a Tier 1 Metropolitan “Best Law Firm” for Family Law, Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, and Trusts & Estate Law, by U.S. News — Best Lawyers in 2020, according to a news release from the Auburn-based law firm.

Tier 1 rankings are determined through a combination of feedback from peers and clients as well as information provided in response to the “Law Firm Survey” conducted by U.S. News. Skelton Taintor & Abbott has received the tier 1 ranking each year since 2010.

This ranking follows eight lawyers in the firm being recognized in The Best Lawyers in America.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott, with a satellite office in Waldoboro, has been serving individuals and businesses in litigation and general representation throughout northern New England for more than 150 years.

Brad Marshall joins Fontaine Team as new agent

Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader has announced the addition of Brad Marshall to the team at its Auburn location, according to a news release from the real estate team.

Marshall grew up in Mexico and graduated from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. He then attended Thomas College, majoring in business management. He graduated as a member of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and a Sen. George Mitchell Scholar.

His previous employment at Verso Paper Mill in Jay will allowed him to present himself professionally to his real estate clients and offer them great customer service. He resides in Mexico and enjoys spending time with his family.

Marshall comes to Fontaine with his Maine real estate sales agent license and looks forward to working with both buyers and sellers.

The Fontaine Family team serves eight counties — Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset — in three locations, 336 Center St. in Auburn, 432 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough and 43 Western Ave. in Fairfield.

