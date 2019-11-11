Clinton Elementary School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Grade 6 — High honors: Jillian Boyden, Jenna Furchak, Jaigen Hapworth, Alyssa Jarvis, Nicole LaFountain, Sarah Leary, Roman Parish, Natalie Pelletier, Jaelynn Ramsdell and Abigale Stewart.

Honors: Hailey Davis, Troy Hamlin, Gavin Irving, Ethan LeHay, Paige Maxell, Carmen Raymond and Kayci Ross.

Grade 5 — High honors: Trevor Denis, Carter Nadeau and Natily Reid.

Honors: Piper Carter, Cody Gagnon, Anaya Harrington, Logan Levesque and  Katherine Hartley.

On a roll: Kaulen Liberty and Lexi LePage.

Grade 4 — High honors: Kailynn Brasher, Madyson Buker, Jocelyn Clark and Wyatt Pelletier.

Honors: Carli Bean, Kahl Bolster, Legacy Curtis, Kayleb Gerow, Wyatt Hanson, Nolan Owens and Ayden Tichy.

On a roll: Eliza Gagnon and Jayden Goldsmith.

 

filed under:
clinton maine, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

