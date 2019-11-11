Clinton Elementary School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 6 — High honors: Jillian Boyden, Jenna Furchak, Jaigen Hapworth, Alyssa Jarvis, Nicole LaFountain, Sarah Leary, Roman Parish, Natalie Pelletier, Jaelynn Ramsdell and Abigale Stewart.
Honors: Hailey Davis, Troy Hamlin, Gavin Irving, Ethan LeHay, Paige Maxell, Carmen Raymond and Kayci Ross.
Grade 5 — High honors: Trevor Denis, Carter Nadeau and Natily Reid.
Honors: Piper Carter, Cody Gagnon, Anaya Harrington, Logan Levesque and Katherine Hartley.
On a roll: Kaulen Liberty and Lexi LePage.
Grade 4 — High honors: Kailynn Brasher, Madyson Buker, Jocelyn Clark and Wyatt Pelletier.
Honors: Carli Bean, Kahl Bolster, Legacy Curtis, Kayleb Gerow, Wyatt Hanson, Nolan Owens and Ayden Tichy.
On a roll: Eliza Gagnon and Jayden Goldsmith.
