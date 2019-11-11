The mental health of veterans when they get home needs to be addressed. When these veterans come home, many aren’t in good mental health condition and aren’t getting the treatment they need. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, or traumatic brain injury (TBI).

PTSD is a flashback of a usually bad event. A lot of military veterans suffer from PTSD. When they hear a noise or see something, that can trigger a connection. In most cases it causes the person to react as if they were on the battlefield. People need to get treatment and go to a therapist weekly when they return. However, many veterans fear the stigma of a mental health diagnosis. If we support them, more will seek help.

Anxiety is the body’s natural reaction to stress. Many veterans suffer from anxiety — while they were fighting, they were always afraid. Many need medicine and to see a therapist to recover. This can become expensive and is not always covered by health plans.

TBI is a brain injury caused by a hard hit to the head. Many veterans have TBI because of a bomb exploding. While the service covers most of the cost of the operation and physical therapy, there are often changes that need to be made in homes. Many cannot find a job that covers these costs.

If we don’t do anything about these veterans, it will only become worse for them. We need to make sure all these costs are covered by their health care.

Andrew Beckwith

Grade 8

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »