I feel people have lost sight of the meaning of war. I think that kids in my generation, and previous ones, have lost the historical importance of veterans and war.

My team at Messalonskee Middle School is very passionate about veterans and their need for more recognition. Veterans have gone through so much that nobody should have to go through. Veterans were just ordinary people like you and me, and they had the courage to stand up and fight for our freedoms. They took a stand for what they believe in, and that cost some of them their lives.

The eighth-graders teams at MMS took field trips to the Cole Land Transportation Museum in October. We interviewed many veterans from different wars. I interviewed William E. Deen, a Korean War veteran, and he shared with me how he was praised when he got back from the war. I feel as though all veterans should be honored and praised.

Veterans have made many sacrifices for this beautiful, free country. After Vietnam, soldiers that came home were spit on, mocked and unappreciated. It has been my experience that people need to work on outwardly showing appreciation, such as by shaking a vet’s hand and telling them, “Thank you for your service.”

Kids in my generation will be desensitized unless war affects them directly. I feel as though veterans deserve more than that, since they all signed a blank check and committed their lives to the service for you, me, and every American.

Piper Holinger

Grade 8

