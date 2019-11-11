Families of service members are often affected when they find out their relative is getting deployed. Some of these effects are anxiousness, stress and loneliness.

When someone mentions the fact they are going to leave their family and be a part of the military, the relatives may not have the best reaction. Some families may support the veteran for going to war or being in any branch of the military. But many families tend to be sad when told this information.

If a family member does not receive a letter or any type of communication from their veteran, they could become anxious or scared. There are times that servicemen don’t have access to communication with their family, which can cause the family to worry when they do not hear from them.

Since some families are affected, they may need to be in a support group. The support group would help a family member talk about their stress and loneliness from their family leaving for war. Another connection, for young children, could be made with a life-size cardboard cutout of the soldier. This could help children keep their father, mother, or other family members who are deployed in mind.

If you know a family with a service member deployed, reach out to them. Ask how you can help.

Abbie Fortier

Grade 8

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »