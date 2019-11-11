Some veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. It can destroy their personal lives as well as the lives of their friends and family.

I interviewed a veteran, James Prindle, who came back with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. This happens when there is an explosion and the person gets blown to the ground and hits their head really hard. Mr. Prindle had a tough time readjusting to life. He felt like a different person. He felt like his old self was dead and wasn’t coming back.

It was hard for him to express feelings and emotions. He didn’t really leave his home or associate with anybody. Finally he learned to cope by drawing. It helped him forget everything, and he could just be in his own world.

I appreciate the people who have served this country. It must be hard for people to come home and not even remember the house that they lived in. I just want there to be better treatment options for these veterans with PTSD. It is the least we could do for our veterans after they went to war for us. We need to give them the best possible care we can by providing more hospitals and more therapists who could help give them ways to cope with their PTSD.

The people who have suffered physical or mental injuries should get the best health care out there. They served our country. It’s the least we could do. Thanks to all the men and women who served. I can’t thank you enough.

Cooper LeClair

Grade 8

