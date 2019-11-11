I would like to address the issue of the health care that is provided for our veterans. For one, it doesn’t provide enough help for some veterans. Second, the health care provided isn’t as reliable as it should be.

Some veterans come home with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other serious injuries. It is hard enough for them to deal with these injuries. Even with the help of their families, many are broke and can’t find additional help because their health care doesn’t cover their specific needs. If a veteran comes home without a leg and they need physical therapy, it costs thousands of dollars per session. Many times the number of sessions given by the health system isn’t enough. The veteran must pay the rest or go without. According to ABC News, almost 2 million veterans are without health insurance altogether.

The people who provide health care for veterans of really need to step up their game because this is a huge problem. Most people think that the veterans are fine with what they giving them, and they’re not.

Jusiah Logan

Grade 8

