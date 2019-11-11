Maine State Police are continuing to investigate Saturday’s double-fatal accident in Litchfield, in which speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Police say a Lincoln sport utility vehicle driven by Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield, crossed the center line of Hallowell Road shortly before 8 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Derek Trudeau, 48, of Litchfield, killing him and Stephanie Trudeau, 40, on impact.

About 10 minutes before the crash Saturday, state police received a report of erratic vehicle operation in Litchfield.

The Trudeaus were on their way to pick up their daughter, who was at a friend’s house, when their vehicle was struck.

Metayer was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in fair condition on Monday. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

He was also involved in a serious accident in 2005, when his motorcycle struck caught a soft spot of dirt and he was thrown over its handlebars before it landed on top of him.

Charges against Metayer are pending.

A year ago, Metayer, who while living in Lisbon Falls, was involved in an motor vehicle accident in Lewiston. A crash report from the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles obtained by the Portland Press Herald, states that he was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle that rear-ended a motor vehicle that had stopped for a traffic light on the Longley Bridge, near the intersection of Main and Lincoln streets. Officers attributed the crash to Metayer following too closely.

As the investigation continues, a Go Fund Me campaign has been launched to raise money to help with funeral expenses for Stephanie Trudeau.

“We are trying to raise a little money to help with funeral expenses. Every little bit will help our family,” writes Chelsea Crochere, Stephanie Trudeau’s sister-in-law. “Steph was such a loving and caring all around person, our family is in complete shock over this event.”

In an update posted midday, Crochere wrote that every dollar left over will go Trudeau’s 9-year-old daughter. By mid-afternoon, more than $4,600 of the $6,000 goal had been raised.

