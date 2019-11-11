Alex Kile made his first goal of the season a memorable one, cashing in on the first shot of overtime to give the Maine Mariners a 4-3 ECHL victory over the Reading Royals Monday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

A crowd of 1,672 saw the Mariners win their third straight in dramatic fashion. Terrence Wallin scored in the opening minute of the third period to tie the score at 2 and Dillan Fox put Maine ahead 3-2 with just under seven minutes left.

With their net empty, the Royals tied it with 29 seconds left in regulation on a shot deflected in by Hayden Hodgson. As the final horn sounded, however, a cross-checking penalty by Reading’s Jacob Graves gave Maine a four-on-three power play to open the 7-minute overtime.

Ryan Culkin and Greg Chase set up Kile’s winner, a one-timer from the right circle.

With Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty making a promotional appearance, their ECHL affiliate came out flying. The Royals outshot Maine 16-5 in the opening period and took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Graves scored his first goal of the season on a shot from the blue line following a Mariners turnover.

Wallin tied it for Maine by one-timing a feed from Ryan Ferrill to make it 1-1. A minute later, Corey Mackin put Reading ahead 2-1.

Mariners goaltender Connor LaCouvee finished with 39 saves.

