As Veterans Day quickly approaches, I realize that some people don’t understand the significance of the holiday. We, as Americans, should acknowledge and honor our veterans with the utmost respect. We should be advocating for veterans by helping them to obtain the necessary services and assistance they deserve.

According to U.S Department of Labor, 3.2% of veterans are unemployed in the United States. When veterans return home from the military they search for jobs. However, it’s very hard to translate military work to civilian work. In addition, many veterans have disabilities, which make it challenging and sometimes impossible for them to obtain jobs. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, 43.3% of veterans with a service-connected disability are unemployed.

Secondly, we should acknowledge the trauma that they experienced as a result of their military service. We should be willing to advocate for these veterans, as they need resources to help them learn how to deal with these struggles. According to the Department of Veterans Affair, 50% of veterans have disabilities; mental or physical. Many veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, depression, and thoughts of suicide.

Tens of thousands of veterans are homeless. The government needs to supply more money to support veterans, so they can have their basic needs met. Lack of low-cost housing, government policy, and breakdown of family are other reasons why veterans are homeless.

Let’s change these statistics. Honoring veterans means understanding their sacrifices, giving them necessary resources to take care of themselves, and helping them to overcome the demons they face.

Veterans Day is coming up, but honoring veterans shouldn’t need a special day.

Ella Buck

Grade 8

