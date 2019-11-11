WINTHROP – Israel Breton passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 after a 20-year struggle with addiction.

He was born March 9, 1979 in Lewiston the son of Francis and Patricia (Diamond) Breton.

Israel was a very outgoing and charismatic individual. He had a huge heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He could always make people smile and fall in love with his humor and personality.

Israel was a talented and skilled carpenter all his life and will forever be known for the intricate wooden trucks he created. Israel was a very loving father to his two-year-old daughter Lily, she was his world and will forever be his proudest accomplishment.

Israel is survived by his parents, Patricia and Francis Breton of Fayette; two brothers Aaron and Adam Breton; the light of his life, his daughter Lily; and many extended family and friends.

There are thousands of other young people struggling with this devastating disease and his mother, father, and brothers are all praying that those demons are lifted and others can overcome this.

A celebration of Israel’s life will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where memories and condolences can be shared on the website at www.familyfirstfh.com.

Donations may be made to any local organization helping those struggling with and working to recover from addiction.

