SIDNEY – Sarah C. Bean, 92, of Sidney, Maine, entered her heavenly home on Friday, November 8, 2019, after a brief illness.

Sarah was born in Effingham, New Hampshire, on September 3, 1927, to Charles and Viola Clark. Her dear father passed when Sarah was only 8 years old and his death was a defining moment in her life, causing her to have great compassion for those who faced similar loss. She and her two siblings continued to live in her beloved home in Freedom, New Hampshire, until her teenage years when her mother married Merle Thompson and she moved to East Dixfield, Maine. After graduating from high school at Wilton Academy, she spent three years studying at Providence Bible Institute in Providence, Rhode Island. At PBI, her strong faith was cemented as she trained to study and teach the Word of God.

Sarah married Charles E. Bean on September 10, 1948, and eagerly adjusted to life as a farmer’s wife. She became active at West Sidney Baptist Church, serving and teaching Sunday School, Daily Vacation Bible School, and Bible studies. Through all the days of her life, she continued teaching Scripture and most recently had an active Bible study in her home.

From the time she went to first grade, Sarah always wanted to be a teacher. She began working toward her teaching degree in 1966, taking a few credit hours at a time. Sarah began her teaching career on a provisional certificate and graduated from University of Maine in 1973 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Mount Vernon Elementary School for 20 years, and after retiring, she taught grandchildren and great grandchildren at “Gramma’s School.”

She is survived by her four children, Edward Bean and wife, Donna of Sidney, Ruth Brendle and husband Dave of Sanford, Fla., Calvin Bean and wife Penny of Sidney, and Charlene and husband Howard of Sutton, Mass.; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, as well as a sister-in law, Marion Bean, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, her brother, Robert Sullivan, and her sister, Cora Crockett.

A service of memorial will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at West Sidney Baptist Church, Pond Road, Sidney, with Pastor Donald Woodman officiating. Burial will follow at Bean Cemetery, Route 27, Sidney.

Sarah cherished memories.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, her family would welcome your written memories.

