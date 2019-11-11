As time goes by, more veterans are passing away and cannot share their stories. It is our duty in our generation to talk to these brave soldiers and remember their stories.

If you know any veterans, ask for them to tell you their stories. This may not seem important, but it will be important to them. Most people don’t fear death, they fear being forgotten. So take some time out of your day and talk to one of these heroes.

As you ask some veterans to share their stories, make sure to speak with veterans of different wars and branches in the military. Some experiences can be drastically different.

Recently, I myself visited and talked to a veteran. His name was Rolfe Flood. Mr. Flood was in the Navy and told me about some of his experiences on a ship.

The visit had a great impact on me and I will cherish the memory for a long time. The reason this had a great impact on me was the experiences he had, such as him being on a ship during enemy fire with storms raging on. Times like these are hard to relate to nowadays.

Mr. Flood is 89 years old and counting. The time on this Earth for veterans such as Mr. Flood is limited.

As time passes, more will leave us until none are left. Hear their stories so you can tell the next generations.

Brady Perry

Grade 8

