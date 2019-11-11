The United States has active-duty military personnel stationed in Afghanistan. The community is complaining that we should remove our troops, which we are already doing. But slowly. Yet, the community still appreciates the service members coming home. Which sparks a question in my mind: Why do some people still not thank Vietnam War veterans in our community?

First, the Vietnam War was a war in which many people of the community didn’t want the United States military involved. There was an anti-war movement. This movement included many protests and marches to end the war. Some of the people in the movements called the men fighting for their freedom “baby killers.”

These men and women fought for our country, and they were treated horribly. The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 58,000 American service members and wounded more than 150,000.

Someone I know came home from deployment in Vietnam. He spent long periods in the restroom cleaning himself for the first time in weeks. When he exited the bathroom, another man spit on him. He fought for our freedom, and he deserved respect.

So take the time to thank Vietnam War veterans this Veterans Day. They fought for the country’s freedom just like any other veteran. They deserve the same respect as anyone else because they went through the same risk and sacrifice as any other soldier.

Respect all veterans and thank them, no matter what war they served.

Emily Hammond

Grade 8

