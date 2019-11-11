Vietnam War veterans did not get the respect or recognition they deserved when they returned from service.

All veterans fought for our country and our freedoms. Some get a lot of recognition for it; Vietnam veterans are different. At the time, Vietnam War veterans were called names, insulted, and disrespected when they returned home. This is because most Americans didn’t believe in the Vietnam War, and believed it wasn’t our war to fight.

Some people would even go as far as to harass veterans in public or at their homes. This included spitting, fighting the veterans, and protesting against them. Veterans today do not get treated the same way the veterans from Vietnam did. Veterans today get a lot more recognition for their sacrifices.

This issue can easily be solved by giving them the respect and recognition they deserved many years ago. One thing you do is simply thank a veteran. If you know a friend or family member that has serviced in Vietnam, simply thank them for their service.

I will try to thank more veterans I know for their service, especially Vietnam vets. A lot of my family fought in the war, which is why I encourage other people to thank all veterans, especially Vietnam veterans.

Megan Kennard

Grade 8

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »