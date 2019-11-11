This rendering shows a proposed 120-acre salmon farm on a portion of land once occupied by the Verso paper mill in Bucksport. Rendering courtesy of John Gutwin of Pepperchrome

BUCKSPORT — A company that intends to create a salmon farm at a former mill site is altering the plan to avoid a 19th century farm identified during an archaeological survey.

Arthur Spiess from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission said Whole Oceans will change the planned locations of an auxiliary building and an access road in Bucksport. He told the Bangor Daily News that the historical significance of the farmstead “is undetermined.”

Whole Oceans plans to start building the $180 million salmon farm next spring. It’ll be located on the former site of a paper mill.

Spiess declined to identify the contractor who performed the archaeological survey or release the contractor’s report, saying that the exact location of historical sites, which the report identifies, is confidential under state law.

 

