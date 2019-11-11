BUCKSPORT — A company that intends to create a salmon farm at a former mill site is altering the plan to avoid a 19th century farm identified during an archaeological survey.
Arthur Spiess from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission said Whole Oceans will change the planned locations of an auxiliary building and an access road in Bucksport. He told the Bangor Daily News that the historical significance of the farmstead “is undetermined.”
Whole Oceans plans to start building the $180 million salmon farm next spring. It’ll be located on the former site of a paper mill.
Spiess declined to identify the contractor who performed the archaeological survey or release the contractor’s report, saying that the exact location of historical sites, which the report identifies, is confidential under state law.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Two shooting range proposals headed to Augusta Planning Board
-
Nation & World
Turtle rescue season starts on Cape Cod beaches
-
Nation & World
Another Democrat considers run against McConnell
-
Business
Veterans can get business help from govt, private sector
-
Community
UMF Visiting Writer Series events set for Nov. 14
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.