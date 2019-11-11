When World War I ended, they did not call Nov. 11 Veterans Day. Instead they decided to call it Armistice Day because of the agreement that was signed to end the fighting. The fighting ended on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. in 1918, making Nov. 11 a significant date for Americans, and making this year the 101st since the treaty was signed.

Armistice Day became an official holiday on Nov. 11, 1926, but not a national holiday for 12 more years. On Oct. 8, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veteran’s Day Proclamation,” striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” From that date forward, all veterans would be honored on that day no matter the war they served in.

In 1968, legislation changed the date of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday of October. However, it became apparent that Nov. 11 was a significant date for all Americans and in 1978 Congress returned Veterans Day observance to its rightful date of Nov. 11, the day we honor all American veterans who fought for our freedom.

As I learned firsthand over the past few weeks, our veterans have accomplished much; we would not have the United States of America if it were not for the veterans. Around the world, we have many military people fighting to protect our God-given rights so we do not live in fear.

There have been many sacrifices made and are continuing to be made for this country. After all, freedom is not free.

Luke Atwood

Grade 8

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »