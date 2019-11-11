AUGUSTA — Le Club Calumet will host its annual Thanksgiving Day community dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at 334 West River Road, according to a news release from Lisa L. Newell, president of Le Club Calumet.

All are welcome. This free community traditional dinner.

Music will be provided for background enjoyment.

For more information or to volunteer, call 623-8211, select option 2.

Augusta and Waterville news

