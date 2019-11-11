Our veterans need more attention than they get. I realized this after interviewing a veteran at the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

The veteran that I interviewed was none other than George Bridgham, a Vietnam War hero. He served by working on planes. We should appreciate everything that these men do for us. They pretty much gave their life to us so we could be free, and I don’t think enough people understand how much they did for us.

A simple thing you can do is say, “Thank you for your service,” when you meet a veteran. Show respect for them doing the most for their country. It doesn’t cost a dime to shake that veteran’s hand and thank them for their service.

You could probably sit down talk to them about their past experiences like the students from Messalonskee did at the Cole Land Transportation Museum. Spending time is worth more than money.

Collin Philbrook

Grade 8

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »