The University of Maine at Farmington will continue its celebrated Visiting Writers Series with a reading featuring author Elisa Albert.

She will read from her book at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, in The Landing in the Olsen Student Center.

Albert is the author of “After Birth” (2015),”The Book of Dahlia” (2008), “How This Night is Different” (2006) and the editor of the anthology “Freud’s Blind Spot” (2010).

Her fiction and nonfiction have appeared in Tin House, The New York Times, Post Road, The Guardian, Gulf Coast, Commentary, Salon, Tablet, Los Angeles Review of Books, The Believer, The Rumpus, Time Magazine, on NPR and in many anthologies, according to a news release from UMF.

A recipient of the Moment magazine emerging writer award and a finalist for the Sami Rohr Prize, she has received fellowships from The Virginia Center for Creative Arts, Djerassi, Vermont Studio Center, The Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies in Holland, the HWK in Germany, and the Amsterdam Writer’s Residency.

Albert grew up in Los Angeles and received a Master of Fine Arts degree from Columbia University, where she was a Lini Mazumdar Fellow. She has taught at Columbia’s School of the Arts, The College of Saint Rose and is visiting writer at Bennington College.

The free event is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program.

For more information, contact April Mulherin, UMF Associate Director for Media Relations, at 778-7081 or [email protected].

