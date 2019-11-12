Portland-based Covetrus Inc. used the release of its third-quarter earnings report Tuesday to send a message to investors that the company is aware of its problems and is trying to set things right.

The veterinary technology and services firm reported revenue and net income from operations for the quarter that exceeded analyst expectations, while recording a massive “goodwill” impairment charge of nearly $1 billion in an attempt to square the company’s value on paper with its present reality.

Goodwill is an intangible asset, a value based on the perceived potential of a company to make money in the future. Decreasing the value of a company’s goodwill has no effect on operations, but the company still must record the impairment as a net loss.

Covetrus, founded as Vets First Choice in 2010, has been closely followed as it rose from a startup to its public offering earlier this year and its announcement that it is building a new five-story headquarters in downtown Portland and expects to hire 1,200 more employees locally.

The company reported revenue for the third quarter of $1.02 billion, up roughly 10 percent from a year earlier and $56.3 million above analyst expectations, according to the investor website Seeking Alpha. It reported net income from operations of $19 million, or 15 cents per share, down about 32 percent from a year earlier but still ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 9 cents per share.

However, the company’s goodwill impairment charge of $939 million dragged its adjusted net income down to a net loss of $906 million, or $8.09 per share, for the quarter. Covetrus said in the report that the previous value of goodwill was based on its initial valuation at the time of the the company’s launch in early February and was no longer in line with its current fair market value.

Covetrus acting president and CEO Benjamin Wolin opened Tuesday morning’s earnings call with analysts and investors by acknowledging the company’s past mistakes.

“All of us here need to acknowledge and take responsibility for the very difficult and challenging entry and early life we have had as a public company,” Wolin said. “We underestimated the sheer complexity of the transaction and the many competing priorities which drove increased spending and added an additional set of challenges to the already complex process. Clearly, some of these difficulties were self-inflicted missteps.”

After forming from the merger of Portland-based Vets First Choice and Melville, New York-based Henry Schein Animal Health, the company’s Aug. 13 earnings release for its first full quarter of operation fell far short of analyst expectations and led to a stock sell-off that slashed the company’s share value by 40 percent in a single day. Covetrus also revised its previous earnings outlook for 2019 from $250 million to $200 million, citing unanticipated merger-related costs and a slowdown in customer activity.

On Tuesday, the company revised its earnings outlook downward again but only slightly, to a range of $190 million to $196 million for the year.

The value of Covetrus shares has fallen even further since August and as of Monday was down by about 75 percent from the initial public offering price of roughly $43 per share. On Sept. 4, the company announced its co-founder and chairman David Shaw, founder of Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories Inc., was stepping down from his role as chairman, although he remains a director on the board.

In October, Covetrus took the even more drastic step of ousting its co-founder, president and CEO Benjamin Shaw less than nine months after the company’s troubled launch. Shaw will receive more than $2.3 million in severance compensation and has transitioned to a role as strategic adviser to the board of directors.

In late September, a Covetrus institutional investor, the City of Hollywood (Florida) Police Officer Retirement System, filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status that accuses the company and its top executives of securities fraud. More than a dozen other class-action law firms have issued calls for additional plaintiffs to join the case or file their own lawsuits.

Wolin told investors Tuesday that despite the company’s many challenges, its fundamentals remain strong.

“Our team is unified in our belief in the Covetrus business model and the power of our integrated platform to drive measurable value for our customers, shareholders, employees and partners,” he said. “We have the assets, we have the relationships, we have the technology tools our customers need, and we are in a growing market. With a relentless focus on execution and the core drivers of our business, we will continue to innovate and grow.”

STOCK RESPONSE

Investors responded favorably to the earnings report Tuesday morning. The value of Covetrus shares surged by more than 20 percent in the first 90 minutes of trading to more than $12 per share, their highest value in over a month.

Covetrus was founded by Benjamin Shaw and his father, David Shaw, who initially served as chairman of Covetrus’ board.

Its stock began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol CVET on Feb. 8 at roughly $43 per share. Covetrus is Maine’s largest publicly traded company in terms of annual revenue, although two other companies, Wex. Inc. and Idexx Laboratories Inc., have higher market capitalization – the total value of all outstanding shares.

Vets First Choice received city approval in fall 2018 to build a five-story, 170,000-square-foot headquarters for Covetrus in downtown Portland. The facility is expected to provide office space, a pharmacy, fulfillment center, and software and data science labs. It is designed to have space for 1,500 employees – 1,200 more than the company’s current Portland employee base of roughly 300. Covetrus employs about 5,500 workers worldwide.

The company said in October that the Portland headquarters project is proceeding as planned.

