NEWPORT – Our matriarch, Anna Maria Davis, was called home to her blessed Savior on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Naples, Italy on Feb. 1, 1934, to Mario and Assunta (Lepore`) Caiano, the eldest of 10 children. In 1956, she married Clifford Davis during his time in the Navy. Shortly thereafter, they moved to the United States where he was stationed along the East Coast, finally settling in Maine. Together they had four children: Patricia, Mario, Antonio, and Mark. Anna moved to Newport in 1983 and quickly made friends throughout the community, where she was known for her Italian accent, strong will, and love for freshly-brewed coffee. Anna was most proud of being a homemaker, mother to her children, and Nonna to her many grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and loved preparing meals for family and friends. One would never leave her presence without a full belly. She assured her authentic flavors could not be recreated by never revealing her secret ingredients. Anna also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and baking cakes, often selling her incredible creations. Obtaining American citizenship and being a military spouse for over 20 years were great accomplishments of Anna’s that exemplified her resilient and passionate spirit. She was also a devout Roman Catholic, delivering wise words and traditional values to those that surrounded her. Anna”s dialect and intuitiveness made even the smallest of interactions memorable. Anna is survived by her daughter, Patti DeBeck and husband, Steven of Pittsfield, son, Tony Davis and wife, Marjorie of Michigan, son, Mark Davis of Newport; her grandchildren, Clifford, Eric, Analisa, Daniel A., Stephanie, Casey, Nathan, Natalie, and Daniel K.; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Andrew, Matthew, Owen, Spencer, Landon, Brendan, Jeanette, Jayvyn, Abigail, Connor, Sawyer, Magnolia; and great-great-grandson Jayce; her siblings, Paolo Caiano of Tenerife, Spain, and Philomena Brunner, Alberto Caiano, and Alfredo Caiano, all of Naples, Italy. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her special kitty, Patches. Anna was predeceased by her parents; the father of her children, Clifford; son, Mario; grandson, Alex Davis; sister, Clara Martin and brothers, Arturo, Franco, Antonio, and Ettore Caiano.On behalf of Anna, her family thanks the amazing staff at Sandy River Center in Farmington for their compassion, support and affection during the end of Anna’s legacy. She was surrounded by people she loved, and those that loved her, until her last breath. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Anna was a lover of animals; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Somerset Humane Society P.O. Box 453 Skowhegan, ME 04976

