WATERVILLE – We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of Douglas Edward Niedt, 58, of Waterville, on Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Douglas was born in Oakland, Calif. Dec. 15, 1960 to Edward Richard Niedt and Paula Suzanne (Rawlings). Douglas attended San Lorenzo High and eventually landed a job at a local printing company before later joining the U.S. Navy.

During his time in the military, Douglas primarily specialized in aviation fuels maintenance and navy law enforcement and received multiple awards including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He was especially proud of volunteer work performed while stationed abroad.

Douglas enjoyed helping others and in his spare time he sometimes enjoyed working on cars.

Douglas is survived by his father, Edward, mother, Paula; his uncle, Jim; his wife, Hafida; son, Dustin; sisters, Leslie, Kim, Heidi and Christy; many nieces and nephews; his wife’s loving family, and so many wonderful and caring friends.

Burial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

