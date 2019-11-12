WESTBROOK – Paul Francis Noonan, 79, long time resident of Skowhegan, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Westbrook.

Paul was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick to Maurice F. and Katherine H. Noonan. He graduated Skowhegan High School in 1958 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. He held degrees from University of Maine at Orono and the University of Southern Maine. He married Joyce Cleveland in 1966. They were happily married for 53 years. He started work with the City of Portland as a food service inspector then moved up to State Government and served as an engineering technician, OSHA health specialist and an industrial hygienist for the Department of Health and Human Services and the Bureau of Labor. He retired from the state in 1993. He worked as loss control consultant for MEMIC until 1998. He then worked for SAD#54 Adult Education until he finally retired at 70.

Paul served as eucharistic minister for Notre Dame de Lourdes, Mount St. Joseph and Redington Fairview General Hospital. He was a member of the Skowhegan Knights of Columbus 2089 and served as grand knight as well as a member of the Westbrook Knights of Columbus 2219. He served as a selectman for the Town of Skowhegan. He was on the Supervisor Committee for Franklin Somerset County Credit Union.

He loved traveling with Joyce, enjoyed camping, kayaking, hunting fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Joyce; his three children, Timothy, Margaret (Taylor) and James; his four grandchildren, Delaney, Sydney, Zachary and Ethan; as well as his two brothers, Kelly (Patty) and Vincent (Beverly).

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes, 291 Water Street Skowhegan, ME 04976

To express condolences or participate in Paul’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the

National Kidney

Foundation

30 East 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016

http://www.kidney.org

