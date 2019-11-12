BANGOR – Virginia A. Heald, 92, died on Nov. 9, 2019 in Bangor after several years of declining health. She was born on Feb. 11, 1927, the daughter of Ellery F. and Julia E. (Lynds) Heald.

Virginia trained as a registered nurse at Central Maine General Hospital (now CMMC) in Lewiston. She was an RN in hospitals and in private duty over the years. Later, she worked in retail sales. Virginia loved to dance and to do word puzzles. In her later years, she enjoyed painting with watercolors.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon A. Brimmer and her husband, Russell J. Brimmer, Nancy E. Groves-O’Connor and her husband, John P. O’Connor, and Rebecca A. Groves; grandchildren, Devin P. O’Connor, Jeremy A. Brimmer, Nathan P. Brimmer and his partner, Daphne B. Loring, and Melody M. Brimmer and her partner, Brett E. Archambault. Virginia is also survived by her sisters, Hattie Young, Elaine Peterson and Crystal Locke.

In addition to her parents; Virginia was predeceased by her former husband, Elmer G. Groves; and her grandson, Erik R. Brimmer.

Virginia’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by Phillips-Strickland House in Bangor and in later years by Westgate Center for Rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s Care in Bangor.

A private service will be held by the family.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Those who wish to remember Virginia in a special way are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite charity.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous